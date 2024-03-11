Homebuilder responds to Leeds charity appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team collected items including nappies, baby formula, hygiene products and clothing to donate to families supported by bed charity Zarach.

Zarach, which was started in 2017 by Leeds deputy head teacher Bex Wilson and officially founded as a charity in 2018, aims to support children and their families who are living in poverty.

Redrow made a pledge in September 2022 to Zarach’s ‘Every Head A Bed’ initiative, with the homebuilder donating funds with every new show home bedroom opened in Yorkshire, generating over £13,000 of funding for the charity.

National World

We can't express enough a huge thank you to Redrow Yorkshire for their incredible support,” said Andy Peers, chief executive at Zarach.

"The dedication to our 'Every Head A Bed' initiative has made a real difference to families in Leeds.

“On both a corporate and personal staff level, the support from Redrow shows fantastic corporate responsibility, enriching the lives of hundreds of children and their families in the local communities.”

John Handley, managing director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “We made a pledge in 2022 to provide monetary support to this charity. The Zarach team works hard providing a much-needed service to children and families across Yorkshire.

“After some of our team volunteered with the charity and found out families were in need of toiletries, clothing and household items, a collection was started.

“We will continue to support and spread the word about this wonderful charity - with every new home purchased in Redrow Yorkshire receiving a copy of Zarach’s bedtime book Zed Ted.”