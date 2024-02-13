Homebuilder donates equipment to help local Air Cadets learn more about STEM

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Part of the Royal Air Force, 1224 Wharfedale Air Cadets cater to young people aged between 12 and 20 in the Wharfedale areas. The organisation provides Cadets with the opportunity to make friends, develop vital life skills, and learn new things, including flying, gliding, target shooting, first aid, and leadership training.

David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West has recently welcomed the first residents to their Centurion Meadows development. Nestled in the picturesque Wharfe Valley, with excellent transport links to Ilkley, Leeds, and Bradford, Centurion Meadows is a luxury development of beautifully designed energy-efficient homes.

The Homebuilder recently donated £645 worth of equipment to support 1224 Wharfedale Cadets’ squadron. The equipment, which includes robotics kits and soldering irons, will help Cadets learn to code, build, and programme robots.

STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) are a key part of the RAF Air Cadets’ syllabus, and the equipment donated by David Wilson Homes will help the Cadets learn more about these important disciplines, developing skills that will see them throughout their future studies and careers.

Speaking on the donation, Jake Helm, Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, comments: “Investing in young people in the communities where we build new homes is incredibly important to us and the RAF Air Cadets (RAFAC) is a fantastic organisation supporting young people learn and develop lifelong skills.

“We’re delighted to be able to provide STEM equipment to help them along the way in their education. We hope the young Cadets have fun and learn something new from the donation.”

Adjutant Pilot Officer Samantha Cook from 1224 Wharfedale Cadets comments: “We are incredibly grateful for David Wilson Homes for donating this equipment for our young Cadets. The squadron is really happy with the equipment and is looking forward to learning how it all works.”

