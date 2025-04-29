Home Instead furthers the fight for employer tax rise exemption after government vote

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home care company Home Instead, which has 19 offices across Yorkshire and the Humber is doubling down its campaign for the government to reconsider the hike in employer National Insurance Contributions for social care providers and the new threshold at which it is paid.

Since Labour announced a rise in employer National Insurance Contributions in last October’s budget, Home Instead has joined thousands across the sector calling for the social care sector to be exempt. They have warned that it will reduce the availability of quality care and increase the burden on hospitals which are already overstretched.

In February the House of Lords voted to amend the National Insurance Contributions Bill whereby businesses including GPs, hospices and care providers would be exempt from the hike in contributions. This was dismissed by MPs in a House of Commons vote last week (19th March).

Simon White, owner of Home Instead Wetherby, North Leeds & Horsforth, says: "Providers Unite was a march that Home Instead was part of, which warned the government of the dangers of maintaining the tax hike. The government has failed to listen.

“We see the National Insurance hike and lowering of the threshold it is paid at as a tax on recruitment. This comes at a time when there is already a dire shortage of carers and the last thing the sector needs is to put providers off recruiting and training quality staff.

“We need a thriving social care system to maintain the overall health of the nation. What the government seems to be failing to recognise is the huge support the social care sector provides to the NHS and broader healthcare system. It’s needed to keep people living well in local communities, to prevent illness and to allow people who have been in hospital to transfer home as soon as they are well enough to do so.

“The fight isn’t over. I and the rest of the sector will come together once again to appeal this decision.”

Home Instead is continuing to lobby for the changes along with many organisations it works alongside, including the Homecare Association.