Bowling and mini golf fans alike in Leeds rejoice as the Hollywood Bowl unveils its new look.

Hollywood Bowl Group, one of the UK’s biggest ten-pin bowling and competitive socialising companies, has launched its first-ever centre in the UK to feature a Puttstars mini golf course.

The new nine-hole mini golf course. Picture by Hollywood Bowl Group

The £700,000 transformation of the entertainment centre in Cardigan Fields on Kirkstall Road features 32 bowling lanes, of which four are “state-of-the-art” VIP lanes, along with a nine-hole mini golf course.

The creation of the new golf course brings a unique and modern twist to competitive socialising as a major first for the Hollywood Bowl Group, and follows its successful roll-out of Puttstars venues across the UK, which includes The Springs on Century Way.

Hollywood Bowl Leeds features 32 bowling lanes including four VIP lanes. Picture by Hollywood Bowl Group

Matthew Horrocks, Centre Manager at Hollywood Bowl Leeds, said: “We are so excited to bring the best the brand has to offer under one roof with Hollywood Bowl’s first-ever centre to feature an exciting nine-hole Puttstars mini golf course.

“We pride ourselves on offering affordable fun and quality entertainment where guests can now expect the ultimate destination to enjoy the all-star treatment, including bowling and putting fun, delicious food and drinks and an exciting range of arcade games to be played in our amusement area.”

The bar and diner is serving American-style classics directly to the lanes and course. Picture by Hollywood Bowl Group

Along with bowling and the new mini golf course, guests can also enjoy the centre’s amusement area, featuring some of the most popular arcade games and favourites such as air hockey and racing games.

The American-style bar and diner serves a range of classics including burgers, hot dogs, shakes and desserts, which can be ordered directly to the lanes and courses.