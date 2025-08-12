Holiday let business creating ‘electrifying’ visits to the Lakes

Laik, a Lake District based holiday let business has introduced EV charging at multiple of its luxury holiday properties. It is the latest in a series of measures introduced by the company as they actively seek ways in which to protect the local environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having successfully bid for funding on behalf of owners, Laik has been able to install new EV charging points at 10 of its properties, bringing the total number of Laik managed properties with EV chargers to 14.

The green initiative funded by Lake District Foundation and Booking.com, and delivered by voltshare, is part of a series of grants made available to small accommodation businesses in Cumbria to allow them to invest in greener facilities. In the case of Laik, owners Niall Mellonie and Marta Pawlik, saw an opportunity to tap into a growing trend of visitors arriving in electric vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the grants Laik co-founder Niall Mellonie said: “As a Cumbrian born and bred it’s important for me to ensure that my work in the tourism industry is done in a sympathetic way the supports the local economy, while also protecting our wonderful environment. As a business we continually seek to find ways in which to be more sustainable and ethical so when the opportunity arose to apply for the grants it was an obvious choice. We also know from feedback from our owners and customer requests via our website that this matters to others too and that increasing numbers of our guests are arriving by electric vehicle. Although more charging points are popping up across Cumbria, they are still few and far between and we wanted to ensure that our guests were well catered for.”

Steps Cottage charging point

Anya Kuliszewski from Lake District Foundation said: “We’re so excited to grow our partnership with Laik.They are a forward-thinking company that puts Cumbria, their guests and a quality, sustainable experience for all above profits and numbers. It’s nice to see a business really taking this seriously and focusing on what matters to locals and visitors alike.”

Sheng Liu, CEO of voltshare said: “Our sleek and discreet EV charging points fit naturally within Laik’s properties, helping visitors reduce their carbon footprint while keeping the look of the site intact. With the help of our trusted local installer, Stan from MBSG Electrical, we worked alongside Laik and their property owners to set up chargers that let owners manage pricing for their guests, so there’s no worry about overuse or passersby.

We’re proud to offer Laik ongoing support and hospitality-focused features, and it’s encouraging to see from our recent survey that 78% of drivers said having EV chargers influenced their choice to visit—a reminder of how important these little touches can be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding provided a 50% grant towards each charging point with the rest payable by the individual property owners. Along with properties that had previously installed charging points, the grant allowed for a further 10 properties to offer EV charging bringing the total number of properties with the facility to 14.

Tethera Passivhaus

Properties with charging points can be found in some of the most popular locations including Windermere, Howtown, Watermillock and Clappersgate – all of which sit within the Lake District National Park.

This is just one of the environment projects undertaken by Laik and Lake District Foundation. Earlier this year the two pioneered a scheme which saw Laik contribute £2 per booking to fund environmental projects. The funding goes towards projects designed to minimise the impact of tourism, improve water quality and create natural habitats that benefit wildlife and nature.

Amongst the properties available through Laik with EV charging points are:

Steps Cottage, Windermere – A cosy cottage for two located close to the attractions of Windermere and Bowness.

Loughrigg Cottage – a secluded 10-person property located just 20 minutes walk from the centre of Ambleside.

Tethera: Passivhaus on Ullswater – a unique property that is at the pinnacle of energy efficiency, providing a comfortable living environment through passive solar gains and excellent insulation. Sleeps four.

Mellguards Cottage, Howtown – a newly refurbished Lakeland retreat offering four bedrooms, steeped in local history. Sleeps eight.

Beechwood Brook – a contemporary apartment overlooking Windermere. Sleeps six.

Shepherd’s Rock – A detached character property set in extensive Lake District countryside offering total privacy. Sleeps seven.