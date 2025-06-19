HMRC Making Tax Digital from April 2026: UWM Accountants on why the self-employed must act now

Whether it’s murmurs carried along the small business grapevine or a letter bearing the HMRC crest, the message is the same: change is coming. The government’s Making Tax Digital (MTD) scheme is set to take effect in April 2026, and for the UK’s self-employed workforce, it marks a significant shift in how tax is reported and managed.

While HMRC frames the move as a step toward modernisation, many sole traders and landlords are receiving the news with apprehension, as those with an income of over £50,000 will be required to adopt the new digital system for Income Tax from 2026 onwards.

In fact, ‘the great migration’ has been viewed by some as an unwelcome increase in admin, a steep learning curve, or even a stressful scramble to comply in time.

Fortunately, Jonathan Myers at UWM Accountants is about to cut through the noise. Whether you’re still unsure what Making Tax Digital actually involves or you just want to know how to get ahead of it, the experts lay out exactly what’s changing, who’s affected, and the practical steps you can take now to avoid stress later.

Liz Myers at UWM Accountants

Making Tax Digital In A Nutshell

What Is Making Tax Digital?

Making Tax Digital is a government initiative to digitise the tax system, one that has been on the cards since 2015. It wasn’t until 2019, though, that the scheme was launched for VAT-registered businesses. Fast forward to now, and the treasury is pushing to incorporate Income Tax Self Assessment (ITSA) in a measure HMRC’s MTD Director is calling “ the most significant change to the Self Assessment regime since its introduction in 1997 ”.

Who It Affects

UWM Accountants in Leeds

One of the first questions many self-employed people are asking is a simple one: do all self-employed people have to go digital?

Here’s it broken down – you will be required to use Making Tax Digital for Income Tax when all of the following apply:

You’re a sole trader or a landlord registered for Self-Assessment

You acquired income from self-employment, property, or both

Your qualifying income (total income received from self-employment & property) exceeds £20,000

What Exactly Is Changing?

Jonathan Myers, Director of UWM Accountants in Leeds

Those who meet the criteria for MTD are required to sign up to the scheme, but what exactly does this involve?

Making The Switch To Digital Record-Keeping

The most obvious change is that paper or simple Excel spreadsheets will no longer cut it for Income Tax Self Assessment Returns. Therefore, individuals are expected to keep digital records of their business income and expenses, and this must be done via HMRC-approved software.

Providing Quarterly Updates

To keep HMRC properly informed, you will also be required to submit quarterly updates (every three months) through your chosen software. This is to provide a more comprehensive glimpse into business performance throughout the year.

Submitting A Final Declaration

On top of the quarterly updates, you are obliged to submit a Final Declaration. This is the process taxpayers go through to finalise their end-of-year tax position and determine what they owe. In many ways, it is similar to the current Self Assessment.

What Does It Mean For The Self-Employed?

For the self-employed, the transition signals the end of an era for once-a-year tax admin. Instead, you’ll need to get familiar with digital accounting software – not just to log income and expenses, but to send updates to HMRC every quarter. That means cleaner, real-time bookkeeping will become the norm, not the exception. The upside? With your records consistently up to date, you’ll gain far more visibility over your tax position throughout the year, so no more nasty surprises when the deadline rolls around.

Why?

This guide has covered the what of Making Tax Digital, but what about the why?

At its heart, Making Tax Digital is HMRC’s push to drag the UK’s tax system into the 21st century. By mandating digital record-keeping and quarterly submissions, the aim is not just to reduce errors and improve compliance, but to create a more efficient, transparent system for all.

As James Murray MP, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, put it: “MTD for Income Tax is an essential part of our plan to transform the UK's tax system into one that supports economic growth. By modernising how people manage their tax, we're helping businesses work more efficiently and productively while ensuring everyone pays their fair share.”

Of course, while the policy may be future-facing, the transition won’t be seamless for everyone. For many sole traders, the shift means rethinking how they manage their finances – and that’s where expert support can make all the difference. Working with a reliable accountant ensures that you get as much as possible out of the switch, from set-up support to professional advice on the best software for your unique needs.

When Does Making Tax Digital Start?

As Making Tax Digital for Income Tax is designed to become mandatory in phases, your deadline depends on the income you receive. More specifically, it is the amount of qualifying income you receive in a tax year. Here are the thresholds:

>50,000 for the 2024-2025 tax year – start date: 6th April 2026

>30,000 for the 2025-2026 tax year – start date: 6th April 2026

>£20,000 for the 2026-2027 tax year – the government plans to expand to this group from April 2028

While you’re not required to start making use of MTD for Income Tax until you have submitted a first Self Assessment tax return, you can choose to sign up early

The Role Of Nudge Letters

If you’re concerned about missing the deadline, don’t worry – there will be reminders from HMRC as the deadline approaches. In fact, HMRC has already begun the process of sending out “nudge letters”, which as the name suggests, give polite but pointed prompts to alert sole traders and landlords to the upcoming changes.

While they may seem innocuous, they signal that HMRC is serious about enforcing compliance well before the 2026 deadline. When/if you receive one, take that as motivation to get the job done while there’s still time on your side.

What Sole Traders and Landlords Need To Do To Prepare

The first step is understanding the digital tools required: under MTD, you’ll need to use HMRC-compatible software to keep digital records and submit quarterly updates. That means reviewing your current systems, choosing the right platform and then integrating it in time, ensuring you’re comfortable with it.

Fortunately, there are numerous options available, including free-to-use and bridging software, which are designed to integrate with their existing software solution. The sooner you start, the smoother the transition will be when Making Tax Digital officially takes effect.

When To Seek Professional Tax Advice

For those already spinning multiple business plates, the idea of navigating new tax rules solo isn’t just daunting – it’s difficult. This is where professional advice becomes more than just helpful, but a smart investment. An experienced accountant won’t just plug you into the right software; they’ll spot issues before they become penalties and open up opportunities for proactive tax planning. If you’re unsure where to turn, local firms like UWM Accountants are already helping clients get MTD-ready.

As UWM’s director, Jonathan Myers, says: “Many of those who will be affected by Making Tax Digital still aren’t fully aware of what’s coming. With the deadline approaching, there’s a real risk of people being caught unprepared. The changes are significant — not only will they require a shift to digital tools, but they also mean more ongoing work throughout the year, with quarterly updates replacing the once-a-year tax return.”

The Early Bird Catches The Worm

Whether or not you can relate to The Beatles’ woes in their iconic song Taxman, its poetic lyrics remind us that it’s never a good idea to try and pull a fast one on the tax authorities. Instead, business owners and landlords can tangibly benefit from preparing as soon as possible.

By acting now and switching to a digital record-keeping system, you will have the time to:

Choose the right software for your needs;

Learn how to use said software confidently;

Streamline your existing bookkeeping processes;

And, the big one, avoid unnecessary, last-minute stress.

The idea is that early preparation means that the self-employed can stay ahead of the curve, anticipate any bumps in the road sooner rather than later, and continue to prioritise what they do best – running their businesses.