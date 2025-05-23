Hive Quality Engineering and Iliad Solutions announce strategic partnership

Hive Quality Engineering and Iliad Solutions have unveiled a strategic partnership designed to accelerate innovation and quality in the payments industry.

By combining Iliad’s market-leading payments testing platform with Hive’s deep expertise in payments software quality engineering, the two Yorkshire-based firms aim to empower scheme providers, global financial institutions and fintechs to deliver more reliable solutions at speed in the face of increasing complexity and regulatory pressure.

Iliad Solutions has been at the forefront of payments testing for over 25 years. Based in Leeds, Yorkshire, the company provides payment testing tools and services to over 60 clients worldwide across the payments and BFSI sectors. Its flagship T3 platform is the market-leading payments testing suite, known for its adaptability, scalability, and built-in intelligence supporting a wide range of payment schemes, regulatory requirements whilst also incorporating the latest ISO standards.

Hive Quality Engineering, founded in 2025 by industry experts Sean Beesting and Neill McCarthy, brings decades of Software Quality Engineering (SQE) and testing consultancy experience. With a laser focus on the payments domain, Hive delivers collaborative SQE solutions that help organisations deliver quality at speed and scale.

Together, Hive and Iliad Solutions are uniting people, process, and technology to support the complex and evolving needs of the payments ecosystem. Their joint proposition empowers clients to emulate real-world payments scenarios, implement quality systems, and reduce time-to-revenue more effectively than ever before.

"This partnership is about more than tools and services. It's about delivering outcomes. By combining Iliad's world-class payments testing platform in T3 with our deep payments SQE expertise, we are enabling smarter, faster, and more collaborative ways of working in the industry," said Sean Beesting, Co-Founder of Hive Quality Engineering.

Anthony Walton, CEO of Iliad Solutions, added: "We are excited to work with Hive Quality Engineering to extend the value we bring to our clients. Their unique expertise in quality engineering within the payments space is a perfect complement to our T3 platform. Together, we are helping organisations innovate with confidence."