Historic Yorkshire law firms Chadwick Lawrence and Whitaker Firth announce merger

Two historic Yorkshire law firms have merged to offer customers a wider range of services in more locations across the county.

Chadwick Lawrence, which offers a full range of legal services from its offices in Leeds, Huddersfield, Halifax, Wakefield, Morley, Pudsey and Horbury has joined forces with Bradford and Guiseley-based Whitaker Firth.

All staff are being retained following the merger. The combined staff total now stands at 223 with 37 partners.

The 160-year-old Chadwick Lawrence provides a full range of business and personal services while lawyers at Whitaker Firth specialise in property and private client matters.

The managing partner at Chadwick Lawrence, Neil Wilson, said: “We are extremely excited to announce the merger of Chadwick Lawrence and Whitaker Firth.

“Both businesses and customers will benefit greatly from the merger as we can provide a wider range of legal services in two more locations.

“Whitaker Firth has a very strong reputation built over many years in Guiseley and Bradford in particular, having had a presence in the city dating back more than 100 years.

“The move is part of our long-term plans for significant growth as Yorkshire’s legal people and further increases our reach across the county.”

Partner at Whitaker Firth, Alexandra Wright, said: “We share the same values, culture and approach as Chadwick Lawrence so it is a perfect fit for both parties.

“Our customers will be able to access more business and personal services with all their legal requirements now met under one roof.

“Both firms bring a depth of talent that will boost our position given we have complementary skill sets and client bases.”

Chadwick Lawrence recently launched a human resources and employment law support service, in response to demand from its clients.

The firm has created BoxHR, an external HR support service for both small and large businesses. It provides businesses with access to a virtual HR department that is on hand day to day as well as providing advice in connection with specialist issues such as tribunals and disputes.