Historic Pudsey pub The Britannia's plans for new entrance given green light

Applicant Liam Jewett, from Stonegate Group, wanted to relocate the existing entrance door at the pub which dates to the 18th century.

In plans, the front of the pub's porch area will be the new entrance.

This would improve access to the pub, the submissions said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic Pudsey pub

A new window would also be created as part of the enhancement.

The planning statement said: "Alterations and refurbishment works to the ground floor trading area carried out in the past have effectively provided a quality dining and drinking venue for the benefit of the local community and many visitors attracted to the area.

“The current proposal will provide improved customer access arrangements and internal circulation within the constraints of the existing building, and help to clearly identify the entrance to customers unfamiliar with the premises.

“The proposal will enhance the external appearance of the building, providing an improved balance and symmetry to the front elevation and clearly emphasise the external entrance from the roadside.”

Now, the plans have been given the green light.

In the approval document, planners said: “It is not considered that the works would be harmful to the significance and setting of the heritage assets and subject to conditions securing appropriate materials through the submission of samples, the resultant appearance of the porch would remain character responsive.