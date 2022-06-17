Historic Pudsey pub The Britannia submits plans for new entrance enhancement

The building dates to the 18th century.

Applicant Liam Jewett, from Stonegate Group, wants to relocate the existing entrance door at the pub.

In plans, the front of its porch area will be the new entrance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Britannia Pub Pic: Google

This would improve access to the pub, the submissions said.

A new window would also be created as part of the enhancement.

The planning statement said: "Alterations and refurbishment works to the ground floor trading area carried out in the past have effectively provided a quality dining and drinking venue for the benefit of the local community and many visitors attracted to the area.

“The current proposal will provide improved customer access arrangements and internal circulation within the constraints of the existing building, and help to clearly identify the entrance to customers unfamiliar with the premises.

“The proposal will enhance the external appearance of the building, providing an improved balance and symmetry to the front elevation and clearly emphasise the external entrance from the roadside.”