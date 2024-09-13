The hotel chain is targeting workers over 50 looking for a fresh start ✨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hilton aims to fill nearly 400 job vacancies across the UK by targeting over-50s re-entering the workforce

Available positions span departments like food and beverage, front office, housekeeping, and engineering

Hilton’s research shows a growing trend of over-50s seeking career changes or flexible hours to travel

Many over-50s are motivated to switch jobs due to burnout from current office-based roles

A major hotel chain is looking to attract people over 50 who are seeking to re-enter the workforce as it aims to fill nearly 400 job vacancies across the UK.

The available positions at Hilton span various departments, including food and beverage, front office, housekeeping, culinary, engineering, and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s research showed there is a rising trend of over 50s considering career changes or adjusting their work schedules to accommodate travel aspirations.

Hilton's research also revealed that many workers over 50 are motivated to switch jobs due to burnout from their current office-based roles.

Steve Cassidy, Hilton’s senior vice president and managing director, said: “With most working lives stretching through several decades, people are increasingly exploring a second career later in life.

“This growing trend is leading to an upsurge in demand for roles that offer something wholly different, and hospitality has a role to suit every path, whether that’s more flexibility to travel, a more active working life away from a traditional desk job, or a pathway back into work after a period of looking after family members.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

How do I apply for a job at Hilton?

To apply for a job at Hilton, first visit the official Hilton careers page at jobs.hilton.com, where you can explore available job openings.

Then use the search tool to filter jobs by location, department or keyword. You can also narrow your search based on specific job types, such as full-time, part-time or remote positions.

To apply for jobs, you'll need to create an account with Hilton. This allows you to save job searches, track applications and apply for multiple positions.

Prepare an updated CV that highlights your experience and qualifications. Some positions may also require a cover letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once you find a suitable position, follow the prompts to submit your application. After applying, you can track the status of your application through your Hilton careers account or via email notifications.

Not in the UK? Hilton offers career opportunities globally, so be sure to check if there are openings in your desired region or field.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website .