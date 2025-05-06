Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The plug has been pulled on the car sales website as costs spiral out of control 🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Online used car platform Heycar is set to close after major financial losses

The site lists 91,000 vehicles and employs 126 people, mostly in the UK

Backed by VW Financial Services, Heycar launched in the UK in 2019

Losses hit £22.4m in 2023, with revenue falling to just £7.4m

Closure could lead to job cuts in the UK, Germany, and France

A major online used car dealership with almost 100,000 vehicles for sale, is on the brink of closing after incurring significant financial losses.

Heycar, which was launched in the UK in 2019, attempted to challenge established players like Auto Trader and Motors in the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It aimed to provide a trustworthy and user-friendly alternative to traditional used car dealerships by offering vehicles that were under 10 years old, had fewer than 100,000 miles, and came with warranties.

Despite its initial promise, the German-based platform faced significant financial challenges. In 2022, it reported a £30 million loss, followed by a £22.4 million loss in 2023, with revenues plummeting to just £7.4 million.

(Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS), the majority shareholder, has now decided to pull the plug on the operation, potentially leading to a closure as early as next month.

A VWFS spokesperson told Car Dealer: “Heycar has been a pioneer in the online used car marketplace and, despite the decision to wind down their operations, the valuable insights and digital solutions developed so far will play a crucial role in the future of VWFS UK, as we continue to explore new ways to drive growth and innovation in the automotive e-commerce space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VWFS also said that is has plans to launch a new subsidiary that will integrate Heycar's technology into its wider business.

Heycar currently employs 126 people, most of whom are based in the UK, and the move could result in job losses across Britain, as well as Germany and France.

The company’s German operations are expected to end by mid-May, with the UK arm of the business likely to follow soon after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “We expect that we will have to let go of a large portion of Heycar’s employees. However, we are considering whether some of the UK employees could be taken on by VWFS UK to further expand the used car business in the B2B sector.”

VWFS also told a German news outlet that it had “underestimated” the marketing costs necessary for Heycar’s launch and “misjudged the development.”

With Heycar closing down, it's likely that the 91,000 cars currently listed on its website will be removed.

The dealerships that were selling through Heycar will probably move their listings to other online platforms, like Auto Trader or Motors, or sell the cars through their own websites.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.