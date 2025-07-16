Henry Moore Institute renews partnership with Stonewater’s public art prize

Henry Moore Institute has renewed its partnership with affordable housing provider Stonewater to support the Blunden Prize for the second consecutive year.

The continued collaboration reflects Stonewater’s commitment to providing a distinctive sense of place and community building through public art across its housing developments.

The popular annual public art competition, now in its fourth year, invites submissions from artists of all disciplines for a new installation at one of its flagship housing developments.

This year’s focal scheme is Station Island, which will provide 128 affordable homes in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

Station Island home, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

Deadline for entries is midday on Friday 18 July and the winner will be announced at the end of September, receiving a £20,000 cash prize, the Station Island commission and two further commissions for Stonewater developments across England.

Henry Moore Institute, which first partnered with the Blunden Prize in 2024, is located in the heart of Leeds. It is the leading centre dedicated to the study and enjoyment of sculpture, featuring a dynamic programme of exhibitions, research and events as well as an extensive sculpture research library.

The Institute operates as part of the Henry Moore Foundation, established in 1977 by the renowned sculptor Henry Moore to promote greater appreciation and understanding of the visual arts, with a special focus on sculpture.

Laurence Sillars, Head of Henry Moore Institute, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Stonewater and support the Blunden Prize once again. This collaboration aligns with our belief in the transformative power of public art to enrich communities, foster connection, and create meaningful places people are proud to call home.

Laurence Sillars, Head of Henry Moore Institute, Jim Bond, winner of the 2024 Blunden Prize and George Blunden, former Stonewater chairman

“The theme of ‘Sustainable Art: Shaping Our Shared Spaces’ is particularly timely, reflecting a shared commitment to sustainability alongside creativity.

“I’m excited to see the innovative and thoughtful proposals from artists and encourage everyone to take part in this inspiring opportunity to contribute to the future of public space.”

This year’s theme of ‘Sustainable Art: Shaping Our Shared Spaces’ will highlight the importance of sustainable artwork, aligning with energy-efficiency measures on the Station Island site, which include air source heat pumps and solar panels, as well as Stonewater’s focus on investment in retrofitting existing homes and sustainable construction methods in new developments.

James Bradbury, Group Director of Growth and Development at Stonewater, said: “Ten years on, Stonewater remains deeply focused on creating homes and building strong communities where people can truly thrive. The Blunden Prize reinforces this mission, bringing together creativity, community, and sustainability.

“Public art has a unique ability to shape a community’s identity and this prize challenges artists to respond not only with imagination but with an awareness of local heritage and environmental responsibility.

“We’re honoured to once again be in partnership with the Henry Moore Institute and we hope that through the Blunden Prize, we are showcasing the value of sculpture and public art for everyone to appreciate and enjoy.”

The competition deadline for entries is midday on Friday 18 July 2025. To find out more about the Blunden Prize and Stonewater’s approach to embedding art in affordable housing, visit https://see-media.foleon.com/blunden-prize-2025/brochure-2025/