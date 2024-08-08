Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A historic Wakefield pub, which has sat vacant since its closure last year, is set to reopen as a restaurant.

Henry Boons, in Westgate, served its last pints in July 2023 after it was put up for sale for £300,000 months prior.

It is now set to become Indian street food and desserts restaurant Chai Shai, which has existing sites in Batley and Bradford.

Signage has gone up in the windows of Henry Boons, in Westgate, announcing that it is set to reopen as street food and dessert restaurant Chai Shai. | National World

Speaking on the new restaurant, Thomas Wales, director of Wakefield BID (Business Improvement District), said this is a “revitalisation project” and a “win” for the Wakefield community.

Mr Wales said: “Breathing new life into the old pub as Chai Shai, a street food and desserts restaurant, keeps its charm but adds something new.

“The building has been empty for a while, so it's great to see it being put to good use.

“This change will bring more visitors to Wakefield, benefiting nearby businesses.

“This revitalisation project is a win for the entire community, fostering economic growth and creating a vibrant, thriving local area.”

The site has hosted a pub for the last 200 years and Henry Boons was under the same ownership for the last forty at the time of its closure.

Last year, Wakefield Pub Company director Paul Garthwaite told the Wakefield Express that the decision to close was not easy but growing economic pressures facing meant the business was “left with no other option but to come to this sad outcome”.