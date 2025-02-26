Hela Brands secures Reebok Outerwear license

Huddersfield-based Hela Brands has signed a licence with Authentic Brand Group for the Reebok Outerwear category for the UK and Europe.

Hela will now serve as Reebok’s exclusive brand licensing partner for all aspects of design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of its outerwear category, which includes a wide range of products for men, women and children.

The first, main pre-bookable collection will be AW25, with September the scheduled delivery date to customers through all distribution channels across the UK and Europe.

An iconic brand offering protection from the elements, the AW25 collection comprises fleece and softshell jackets, puffer vests and jackets as well as windbreakers.

Dave Leigh

The value for money technical products will appeal to consumers aged 16+ with the younger consumers attracted to the statement pieces that will reflect their individuality whilst the more mature consumer will be drawn to the quality and reliability of the products.

Dave Leigh, CCO Strategic Brands at Hela Brands, comments: “This agreement with Reebok is an exciting opportunity for the company, working with another high profile brand. We are very much looking forward to bolstering Reebok’s presence in the outerwear category.”

The team at Hela Brands has made an immediate start with Reebok’s outerwear AW25 collection, with samples finalised and photography of the products complete. They have also started selling the collection to customers, with early indicators showing Reebok is still a much loved brand remaining front of mind with consumers.

With its Head Office in Huddersfield, Distribution Centre in Biggleswade as well as a showroom in London and three in Germany, Hela Brands is a market leader in the design, sourcing, distribution and promotion of high profile consumer brands, delivering strong brand identities, outstanding product ranges and navigating changing consumer trends in UK and international markets. For further information visit www.helabrands.com.