Health and welfare legal specialist bolsters Ramsdens’ growing Court of Protection team

Ms Whitehead, who has expertise in advising on health and welfare cases in the Court of Protection, has spent the last seven years working for Kirklees Council. She has advised on a wide variety of cases including challenges to Deprivations of Liberty (DOLS), Section 16 (of the Mental Capacity Act 2005) applications and best interest decisions.

Originally passing the Bar and qualifying as a barrister, Ms Whitehead now specialises in Section 21 objections, Section 16 applications, medical consent and capacity issues.

With post-graduate degrees in Mental Health Law and Biotechnology Law, she is currently working on a PhD in relation to capacity to engage in sexual relations.

Hanna Whitehead, Ramsdens

Natalie Lang, partner and head of Ramsdens’ Court of Protection team, said: “With many years of experience advising families concerned about a loved one’s ability to manage their financial affairs due to lack of capacity, we are proud to have established one of the largest regional practices in this niche area of the law. As a specialist in health and welfare cases, Hanna adds further strength in depth to our team of Court of Protection experts.”

Hanna Whitehead said: “This is a great opportunity to use my skills as part of an expanding team with a strong reputation for supporting clients in these difficult situations by providing practical, easy-to-understand advice with sensitivity and care.”

Ramsdens has a 14-strong team of specialists dedicated to all aspects of Court of Protection work.

