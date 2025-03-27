Hatch announces sky-high Uyare partnership
Uyare, the latest venture from the team behind Leeds’ multi-award-winning, South Indian restaurant, Tharavadu, will bring an elevated hospitality experience to the city, serving an inspired small plate menu that showcases the rich and diverse flavours of Kerala. Set within Victoria Leeds’ striking 7,000 sq. ft space, Uyare will offer a unique blend of innovative, relaxed dining and a rooftop bar concept, featuring distinct areas such as Bhoomi – The Earth restaurant, and Agni – The Fire bar.
Hatch will support Uyare’s launch through a multi-faceted communications strategy, including creation of new UYARE identity, dedicated influencer and media press office, and a series of high-profile launch events. The campaign aims to build anticipation around the spring opening and firmly position Uyare as a must-visit destination in Leeds’ thriving food and nightlife scene.
Jason Madeley, Managing Partner at Hatch, commented: “Leeds has a fantastic food and drink scene, and Uyare is set to be a game-changer for the city in an iconic rooftop location. We’re thrilled to be working alongside the brilliant team behind Tharavadu to bring the amazing vision of Uyare to life.”
Siby Jose, Founder of Tharavadu, added: “Launching Uyare is a significant moment for us, and we wanted a partner that truly understands our story and ambition. Hatch’s expertise and creative approach stood out to us, and we’re confident that together, we’ll create something truly special. Uyare is not just about great food – it’s about bringing the warmth, hospitality, and bold flavours of Kerala to a stunning new space for all in Victoria Leeds.”
For more information on the upcoming launch, check out the Uyare Instagram page: www.instagram.com/uyare.leeds