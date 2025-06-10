Haseltine Lake Kempner joins Medilink North of England as its latest Corporate Partner

One of Europe’s largest specialist intellectual property (IP) firms, Haseltine Lake Kempner (HLK), with offices in Leeds, West Yorkshire, is the latest high-profile organisation to join Sheffield based Medilink North of England as Corporate Partners.

HLK boasts over 200 IP professionals across six offices including Leeds, Bristol, London, Glasgow, Munich and Guangzhou in China. Working in tandem to seamlessly provide organisations with a full suite of IP services across the entire IPR Lifespan™, the team at HLK comprises:

patent attorneys in all major technology fields including chemistry & life sciences, hi-tech and engineering;

trademark attorneys in the UK and EU who are passionate about brands and work endlessly to protect and enforce them;

IP solicitors specialising in IP dispute resolution, IP agreements and commercial matters, who also advise on IP strategy and a wide range of topics, includingtrade secrets and AI.

Tom Elliott, Chief Executive Officer, from Medilink commented, “We are delighted HLK have joined us as one of our Corporate Partners. We look forward to developing our partnership over the next few years to benefit all our members in the north of England life sciences sector with their full suite of IP services.”

Graham Lambert, Chief Executive at HLK, replied, “We are excited to join forces with Medilink North of England as their newest Corporate Partner. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of driving innovation and growth within the life sciences sector. By combining our expertise in IP law with Medilink's extensive network and resources, we aim to empower organisations to thrive in a competitive landscape.”

Medilink North of England is a professional membership association and specialist consultancy for the life sciences sector, part of Medilink UK, they help businesses and organisations to innovate and prosper by improving sector connectivity and identifying opportunities, as well as helping organisations to grow by providing cost-effective consultancy support to become more competitive and profitable.

For more information, please visit www.medilink.co.uk