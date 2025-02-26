Harrogate sisters win business award from TV Dragon Theo Paphitis

By Clare Bulmer
Contributor
Published 26th Feb 2025, 13:44 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 14:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Harrogate based firm has received a business award from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Last week, Lucy and Clare Bulmer, sisters and co-owners of online casual fashion brand Luce and Bear, met with Theo to receive their certificate at the annual SBS (Small Business Sunday) winners’ event at the ICC in Birmingham.

Theo Paphitis’ Small Business Awards give recognition to innovative small businesses across the UK, and winners are invited to attend an annual event to come together with other winners for a day of networking, support and advice from high profile entrepreneurs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Luce and Bear said “We had the best day! Theo was an incredible host and his guest speakers were so inspirational. We learnt so much - from what to do when life gives you lemons, to the secret tips to becoming the next billionaire! We came back to Yorkshire full of inspiration and new ideas.

Livin’ the Dream!Livin’ the Dream!
Livin’ the Dream!

We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award and just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the local support which has helped us get this far."

Small business champion Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won #SBS becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Luce and Bear every success.”

Luce and Bear can be found online www.luceandbear.co.uk and at many pop-up events across Yorkshire throughout the year. New product launches and event dates are announced regularly on their social media channels.

Related topics:HarrogateBear
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice