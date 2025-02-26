Harrogate sisters win business award from TV Dragon Theo Paphitis

A Harrogate based firm has received a business award from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, Lucy and Clare Bulmer, sisters and co-owners of online casual fashion brand Luce and Bear, met with Theo to receive their certificate at the annual SBS (Small Business Sunday) winners’ event at the ICC in Birmingham.

Theo Paphitis’ Small Business Awards give recognition to innovative small businesses across the UK, and winners are invited to attend an annual event to come together with other winners for a day of networking, support and advice from high profile entrepreneurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luce and Bear said “We had the best day! Theo was an incredible host and his guest speakers were so inspirational. We learnt so much - from what to do when life gives you lemons, to the secret tips to becoming the next billionaire! We came back to Yorkshire full of inspiration and new ideas.

Livin’ the Dream!

We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award and just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the local support which has helped us get this far."

Small business champion Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won #SBS becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Luce and Bear every success.”

Luce and Bear can be found online www.luceandbear.co.uk and at many pop-up events across Yorkshire throughout the year. New product launches and event dates are announced regularly on their social media channels.