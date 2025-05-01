Harrogate Chamber to host AGM followed by key briefing on town tourism & promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce (HDCC) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) followed by an important briefing from Visit North Yorkshire and Harrogate BID on Monday, May 12, from 5.30pm at The Crown Hotel, Crown Place.

The evening will commence with the Chamber's AGM, providing members with an update from President Phill Holdsworth and the team on the work undertaken to support and promote Harrogate businesses across the region.

Following the AGM, representatives from Visit North Yorkshire and Harrogate BID will deliver a briefing outlining the current and future strategies aimed at promoting Harrogate on a local, national, and international scale. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how these promotional efforts are being implemented and, crucially, how their own businesses can become involved to leverage these opportunities.

"Promoting Harrogate as a thriving destination for both business and leisure is paramount," says Phill Holdsworth, Chamber President. "This meeting provides a vital opportunity for our members to understand the collaborative efforts underway and to explore how they can actively contribute to and benefit from these initiatives."

Phill Holdsworth, HDCC President

The meeting is open to both Chamber members and first-time visitors, with the AGM commencing at 6.15pm following an initial period of open networking and refreshments from 5.30pm.

All attendees must register their place via the Chamber website: https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/events