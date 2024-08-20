Harlow Consulting grows team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harlow Consulting has experienced rapid growth since it was founded by Jennifer Brennan and Clare Vokes in 2019, growing from its two directors to a 10-strong staff team.

Its extensive client list includes Historic England, Innovate UK, the NHS, and Skills Development Scotland.

James McNaught, 25, has joined Harlow Consulting as an entry level Researcher. James studied Sports Science at Leeds Beckett University and worked as a self-employed personal trainer before joining the agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James said: “When I was a personal trainer, the directors of Harlow Consulting Clare and Jennifer, were clients. Their work really intrigued me. I always had a natural interest in research, and so when I saw there was an opening I applied.”

New recruit, James McNaught

James’s role involves desk research, data analysis and fieldwork, conducting interviews and questionnaires.

The fast-growing business donates a proportion of its turnover to environmental and food poverty charities, is committed to the Market Research Society Climate Pledge, adheres to the Mindful Employer Charter, and has numerous staff benefits to support the team’s wellbeing, from flexible work to team building and volunteering opportunities.

Kirsty Ainslie has joined the agency as Research and Operations Administrator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty’s background is in financial services and the insurance sector. Her previous role was compliance advisor for a global organisation.

Kirsty said: “Harlow Consulting is a fast-growing agency so they were seeking more administrative support. I was really attracted to the agency’s strong culture of wellbeing for its employees, which makes it such a great business to work for. It’s refreshing to be in that culture. Harlow has a strong reputation for the quality of its work, so I’m keen to develop my career here.”

Jennifer said: “James and Kirsty both aligned well with our culture and values. James has a positive outlook. His enthusiasm, curious mind, and transferable skills make him a natural fit for a research career. His background in sports science also opens up potential new avenues for future project work. Kirsty has an impressive background, and her organisational skills are essential for us as our agency continues to expand.”

The expansion comes hot off the heels of hiring a new Research and Operations Director, Kathryn Purdy at the beginning of the year, and Associate Director, Dr James Legard, who joined the team last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the expansion, Harlow Consulting has also promoted Dr Ben Kehoe to Research Manager.

Ben joined the agency just over three years ago in the role of Researcher and has since progressed to Senior Researcher before his recent promotion to Research Manager.

The role of Research Manager involves designing, managing, and delivering research projects from start to finish, ensuring project outputs meet the required quality standards.

Ben said: “I greatly enjoy the varied nature of the work and get a real sense of achievement in finding answers to our clients’ questions and delivering research that has real impact. It’s a joy too to play an integral part of a small, self-supporting team.”