Halloween offers a great opportunity to turn seasonal excitement into a profitable side hustle

The rising popularity of Halloween events and décor means people are eager to spend money on unique experiences

With creativity and a few resources, you can make extra cash by tapping into Halloween's festive spirit

Whether through selling products or providing services, there are multiple ways to monetise the holiday

As Halloween looms just a few days away, it’s the perfect time to get creative and tap into the season’s fun while making a little extra cash.

Whether you’re a fan of scares, costumes or crafting, there are plenty of ways to turn Halloween into a profitable ‘side hustle’.

With the rising popularity of Halloween festivities and themed events, people are more than willing to spend money on spooky entertainment, décor and experiences.

So, here's how you can make the most of the season, and turn your creativity, skills and passion into a clever and profitable Halloween-inspired side hustle.

Become a scare actor

If you love getting into character and don’t mind delivering a few frightful screams, working as a scare actor at local horror-themed attractions can be an exciting way to earn money.

Many attractions hire temporary staff to play creepy characters such as zombies, ghosts or haunted house guides during the weeks leading up to Halloween.

Look out for local theme parks, escape rooms, or even neighbourhood events that set up haunted mazes. These places often pay by the hour and can offer flexible schedules for people who want to work part-time.

Plus, getting paid to scare people while dressed up as a ghoulish creature can be an incredibly fun way to embrace the spooky spirit.

Check online job boards, local community listings, or directly approach seasonal attractions in your area. If you have experience with acting or improv, highlight those skills when applying - a knack for performing can help land you better roles.

Sell handmade costumes and accessories

If you have a flair for sewing or crafting, Halloween is the perfect opportunity to create and sell costumes, props and accessories.

From elaborate outfits to unique costume accessories like masks, hats or fake blood makeup kits, people are always on the hunt for creative and unique items to complete their look.

DIY costume creators can find a niche by offering customisable pieces, such as made-to-order cosplay outfits or accessories inspired by popular TV shows, movies or video games.

Etsy is an ideal platform for selling handmade goods. You can set up a shop, list your creations, and reach customers looking for one-of-a-kind Halloween items.

Local markets or craft fairs also often host themed events in the weeks leading up to Halloween, where vendors can showcase their spooky creations.

Using social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok or Pinterest can also help you to promote your costumes - by using the right hashtags and posting before Halloween, you can gain traction among people looking for something special for their party or event.

Offer Halloween makeup services

Halloween makeup can be incredibly intricate, from terrifying zombie wounds to glamorous witches, and not everyone has the skills or patience to do it themselves.

If you’re a talented makeup artist, offering Halloween makeup services is a quick way to make extra cash, and you can cater to people attending parties, haunted events or even cosplayers who want professional-level makeup for their costumes.

You don’t have to be a professional to get started; you can practise on friends and family or offer makeup tutorials on social media to show off your skills.

To promote your services, create a portfolio of your work by sharing photos of your makeup looks on Instagram or Facebook, or advertise yourself in local community groups or through flyers in costume stores.

You could offer group discounts for friends getting ready together or for entire families looking to coordinate their Halloween looks.

Sell DIY Halloween decorations

Halloween decorations are a massive market, and if you enjoy crafting or designing, you can turn your passion into profit by creating and selling unique decorations.

From hand-painted pumpkins, custom banners and spooky wreaths to eerie lighting fixtures, there’s no shortage of opportunities.

The best part? People often prefer personalised or handmade items that stand out from mass-produced decorations found in big-box stores.

Again, Etsy is one of the best places to sell handmade seasonal décor, but also consider local craft fairs or farmer’s markets, which often attract Halloween enthusiasts looking for one-of-a-kind items.

Rent out Halloween costumes

Not everyone wants to buy a costume they’ll only wear once, and costume rental is a booming market for Halloween, especially for people looking for high-quality or elaborate costumes without spending too much.

If you have an extensive wardrobe of past Halloween costumes, consider renting them out to friends, family, or even through online platforms.

Advertise your costumes on social media or through local platforms like Facebook Marketplace to get started. You could also partner with local costume shops to offer your items on a consignment basis.

Host a Halloween-themed pop-up event

If you’re entrepreneurial and have a knack for organising events, consider hosting a Halloween-themed pop-up or mini haunted house in your garden or at a rented venue.

Charge an entry fee and offer an immersive experience with actors, decorations, or even trick-or-treating booths for kids. You can also host workshops like pumpkin carving or spooky arts and crafts for a fee.

Local community events around Halloween are very popular, especially for families with children looking for safe and fun environments.

You could collaborate with local vendors or food trucks to attract more attendees and split promotional efforts, but make sure to check local regulations about hosting events, particularly for safety and permits.

Pet costume services or contests

People love dressing up their pets for Halloween, and pet costumes are also growing in popularity.

So if you’re handy with a sewing machine or good at coming up with pet-friendly costume ideas, you can start a small business catering to this niche market

In addition, you could host a pet costume contest at a local park or community centre, charging an entry fee with small prizes for the winners. Pet owners often love the opportunity to show off their pets and compete for fun prizes.

