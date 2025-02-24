Halifax clinic Live Right Body Wellness named BTL Clinic of Excellence

We are delighted to share that we have been selected as a BTL Clinic of Excellence in recognition of our outstanding partnership and growth journey with BTL Aesthetics!

Upon presenting the award, Jo Ridings from BTL Aesthetics UK described Live Right as "A beautiful clinic with a warm and friendly team, offering the full range of BTL treatments alongside professional, expert advice delivering great client results. Truly a Clinic of Excellence on every level!"

Opened in Halifax, West Yorkshire in September 2024, Live Right Body Wellness is committed to revolutionizing the approach to body wellness by harnessing the latest advancements in technology and science. Our non-invasive treatments are backed by clinical research with proven results and high client satisfaction.

With a focus on holistic health and well-being, our innovative treatments address a comprehensive range of areas including face and muscle sculpting, skin laxity & wrinkles, weight loss, muscle re-education, lymphatic drainage, incontinence, intimate wellness, and more.

The Live Right team receive their Clinic of Excellence award from BTL Aesthetics UK

Our treatments are non-invasive and our studio is needle-free, and many of our treatments are a unique offering in Yorkshire.

To learn more about reaching your body wellness goals, visit www.live-right-body-wellness.co.uk or call 01422 485 057.