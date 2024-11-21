GV&Co builds on its team with appointment of new surveyor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds-based property consultancy, GV&Co has appointed a talented surveyor, as part of its strategic growth plans for its thriving building surveying division.

Sam Alderson joins GV&Co after spending a decade working for his family construction firm, whilst also completing a masters degree in building surveying.

Sam said: “Having worked alongside my father and grandfather since I was 15, I’ve always been interested in construction and property, and after graduating with a business management degree, I helped my family to modernise their construction business, whilst working as a site foreman.

“During this time, I embarked on an MSc in building surveying, which I completed within a year, whilst still working for the business. I felt like a career move into building surveying would give me a good balance of office and on-site work and play to my estimating, negotiating and project management strengths.

“I joined GV&Co because it’s an opportunity to work with a highly experienced team who are clearly very committed to their clients and work across all types of commercial projects spanning retail, office and industrial developments. The division is led by three directors who are all supportive, and I’m going to embark on another two years of study whilst working, to become fully chartered.”

Director, Gavin Ritchie, from GV&Co, said: “Sam is a great appointment for us as he has both the technical know-how and on-site experience to hit the ground running and construction is in his blood. He’s hugely capable, reliable and driven and we are confident that he will be popular with clients.”

In his new role, Sam will be working for landlords and tenants providing a wide range of services including surveys for acquisitions, dilapidations and refurbishments, as well as carrying out project management work.

Sam added: “GV&Co has a great portfolio of clients, and I will be travelling throughout the Midlands, Yorkshire and the North West to carry out surveys, as well as project managing refurbishment programmes, appointing contractors and helping to negotiate the best deal for our clients. It’s a broad and interesting role and I’m excited to see how my career progresses at GV&Co.”