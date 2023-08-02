Located on Otley Road, £12 million Guiseley Manor is New Care’s second care home in Yorkshire, and aims at offering exceptional residential, dementia and 24-hour nursing care services.

The Lord Mayor Councillor Al Garthwaite was invited by the award-winning care home operator New Care to cut the red ribbon to declare the home officially open, and enjoyed a guided tour of the new facility.

The care home has its own nail bar and hair salon for residents (Photo by New Care)

She also met key members of the team, including staff from Guiseley Manor to learn more about the company and its services.

Working closely with the local authority, Guiseley Manor is expertly designed by both architect and clinical lead to ensure it “delivers exceptional care from a high quality new build property that combines style and function to ensure a safe, secure and comfortable home-from-home for residents”.

The care home features 74 fully furnished bedrooms, each with a private ensuite, and a selection of communal lounges, reading rooms and dining rooms, spa-assisted bathrooms and access to a landscaped communal garden. Guiseley Manor even has its own nail bar and hair salon for its residents.

Commenting on the opening the Lord Mayor said: “I was extremely impressed with the facilities on offer at Guiseley Manor. They have clearly given it a lot of thought, offering their residents a high standard of care.

"The gardens are superb and will provide a welcoming environment for all.”

Commissioning director at New Care, Dawn Collett, added: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Lord Mayor to Guiseley Manor as our guest of honour and we’re delighted she was able to officially declare the care home open.

"It was wonderful talking to her and her consort, as well as seeing her meet some of the first residents.”