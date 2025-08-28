Guardian Angel Carers York expands home care services and launches recruitment drive

Guardian Angel Carers York, a trusted name in personalised home care, has announced an exciting expansion of its services across the York region and is actively hiring new team members to join its compassionate care workforce, affectionately known as CareAngels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-owned by local sisters AJ Jane and Debbie Burchall, and led by Care Manager Nicky Tough, Guardian Angel Carers York is extending its reach across the community to meet the growing demand for high-quality, relationship-led home care in York.

With their local office in Easingwold, the team is looking to recruit kind-hearted and committed individuals who want to make a genuine difference in people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thrilled to be growing our team and expanding our care services to support even more people throughout York,” said Debbie Burchall, Co-Owner. “At Guardian Angel Carers, we believe care is not just a service, it's a calling. Our CareAngels are the heart of everything we do.”

Guardian Angel Carers York - logo

With an increase in demand for home care and companionship services, Guardian Angel Carers York is recruiting CareAngels across York, including areas such as Easingwold, Strensall, Haxby, and beyond.

Whether you’re experienced in care or looking for a meaningful career change, Guardian Angel Carers York offers:

Competitive pay and flexible hours

Joining bonus

Comprehensive training and career progression

A supportive, family-feel working environment

The opportunity to genuinely improve people’s lives every day

“We’re looking for individuals with warmth, empathy, and a genuine desire to care,” said Nicky Tough, Care Manager. “We provide full training and ongoing support, so you don’t need previous experience, just the right values and attitude.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guardian Angel Carers York is owned by Sisters AJ and Debbie

Founded on the principles of trust, dignity, and compassion, the award-winning Guardian Angel Carers York is part of the Guardian Angel Carers franchise network. As a local, family-run business, AJ Jane and Debbie Burchall are passionate about building a close-knit team of professionals who care deeply about supporting older adults and those with additional needs to remain independent at home.

The York team provides a full range of care services, including:

Personal and specialist care

Respite and dementia care

Companionship and wellbeing visits

End-of-life care

Domestic help and live-in support

If you’re seeking a rewarding role that offers purpose, flexibility, and a caring community, now is the perfect time to apply to be a CareAngel with Guardian Angel Carers York.

Apply today: www.gacarers.co.uk/york/ or call: 01347 487520

Location: Coxwold House, Birch Way, Easingwold, York YO61 3FB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ongoing demand and growth means we can reach more people looking for the best care and support, whilst providing incredible opportunities for local residents to thrive in meaningful careers,” added AJ Jane.