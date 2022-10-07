Greggs has announced late night opening hours at some of its stores, including some in Leeds.

The bakery favourite will be open until 9pm at some Leeds branches, perfect for grabbing a snack after work or for an on-the-go tea.

The Greggs website is advertising the new opening times alongside a new menu and late night deal where customers can get a slice of pizza and a hot drink for just £2.50 after 4pm.

Greggs announced the news on Twitter: “Yep, you heard us right, now loads of Greggs shops are open even later. And what’s more, there’s new pizzas and hot desserts, as well as your usual favourites.”

The new menu features pizzas, chicken bites and goujons, as well as Yum Yums, and will be available in select stores across the UK from 4pm.

And, if that’s not enough excitement, the news comes just after Greggs launched another brand new deal where customers can bag themselves a hot drink and a bake for free just by downloading the Greggs app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Greggs said: “The Greggs App rewards customers every time they shop. From sandwiches to sweet treats, hot drinks to bakes, each time a purchase is made, customers get a new stamp. Collect 9 stamps in a category and the 10th item will be free.

Greggs late night opening in Leeds

Here’s the Greggs branches in Leeds that will be staying open late

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bond Street, Leeds - Now open until 9pm

The Headrow, Leeds - Now open until 8.30pm

Boar Lane, Leeds - Now open until 8.30pm

Central Arcade, Leeds - Now open until 8.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central Bus Station, Leeds - Now open until 9pm