A bar has been allowed to extend its opening hours after assurances were given over the prevention of disorder.

Greens, on York Road, can open seven days a week after an application to vary its premises licence was approved.

Leeds City Council received an objection letter from a nearby householder raising concerns over crime and disorder.

Leeds City Council has approved a licencing application from Greens, on York Road, which can now open seven days a week.

The applicant, Daniel Fallas, said their concerns related to incidents which happened before he took over the bar.

He told a licensing hearing: “A lot of it is based, unfortunately, on the old owner of the bar. Unfortunately it shows a bad light on the premises.

“We have been open for five weeks. We have had no noise complaints.”

The objector claimed they had seen fights and dealers turning up to supply drugs to customers outside the premises, previously called Bar 841.

They wrote: “Our concern is the change in opening and closing times.”

Mr Fallas said he was experienced at working in the security and hospitality industries.

He said: “We are a zero drug tolerance premises. We don’t tolerate drugs. We have regular toilets checks to ensure no drug use.

“We are working well with the community. I have done nine years in security and 12 years in hospitality.”

The existing licence allowed the bar to open from 4pm-11pm, Thursday to Sunday.

Mr Fallas applied to open until 11.30pm, Sunday to Thursday, and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

He asked for restrictions on taxi-ordering and parties and events to be removed from the licence conditions.

Maximum capacity would be increased from 35 to 40 people. Under 16s would be allowed in the bar, with a condition added to prohibit under 18s from being on the premises after 9pm.

The council’s licensing sub-committee granted the licence variation at the hearing on Tuesday (August 13).