Greencore's Manton Wood facility celebrates opening of new solar energy facility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After months of meticulous planning and hard work, Greencore's sandwich manufacturing facility in Manton Wood, Worksop, proudly announces the official opening of its new solar energy facility this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This milestone marks a significant step towards Greencore's commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint. The new solar energy facility is expected to provide a substantial portion of the site's energy needs, further enhancing its eco-friendly operations.

"We are thrilled to see the completion of this project, which reflects our dedication to sustainable practices and innovation," said Grant McLean, General Manager at Greencore. "Our team at Manton Wood has worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life, and we are excited about the positive impact it will have on our operations and the environment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greencore continues to work toward making sustainable choices in its operations throughout the UK, and the new solar energy facility at Manton Wood is a testament to the company's ongoing efforts to create a greener future.

Greencore’s site in Manton Wood, which opened 25 years ago and employs in excess of 2,000 people, is widely recognised as the largest sandwich factory in the world.