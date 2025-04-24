Green-thinking Yorkshire furniture expert lands national accolade for sustainability

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrison Spinks’ Technical Manager Ethan McGuigan has secured a top title in an awards programme from national trade body the British Furniture Association (BFA).

Ethan won the Award for Sustainability Champion - recognising an individual who has gone above and beyond to champion sustainability in the workplace.

He joined Leeds-based Harrison Spinks in 2022 as part of the sustainability team, with the task to further improve the company’s self-sufficient, vertical marketing ethos.

The company designs and manufactures its own springs in-house at its Leeds site, as well as rearing sheep and growing natural hemp fibres and linen flax on its very own Yorkshire farm.

Ethan McGuigan from Harrison Spinks with Award for Sustainability Champion

Ethan McGuigan was nominated for the award for his impactful green- thinking strategy in the company’s sustainability journey.

The Future of Furniture Awards recognise excellence in sustainability and education, in the furniture industry - and the award was announced and presented to Ethan at the trade body’s Furniture Components Expo, held recently at the Telford International Centre.

BFA MD Phil Spademan said: “Our Future of Furniture Awards are recognised as a hallmark of businesses that are forward-thinking and recognise the importance of sustainability in the workplace.

“Ethan has made a significant impact throughout his company, delivering business-wide sustainability training and improving employees’ understanding of its sustainability strategy.

“He has created a more sustainable future in the furniture industry.”

In 2023 Ethan joined a panel at ISPA EXPO in the United States, the world's largest tradeshow exclusively for the sleep products industry.

He highlighted how sustainability should be integrated into good business practices and that sustainability is not just about environmental responsibility, but also looking after employees and community.

Ethan said: “I was delighted to win this award and am committed to making Harrison Spinks the UK’s most sustainable bedmaker.

“The better informed we are about our production processes, the better we can tailor our solutions to improve.

“Sustainability is not about drastic change - but focusing on responsible business and being more flexible to the changing business environment.”

Harrison Spinks was the first bed manufacturer to win a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development in 2013 and was recognised again in 2019, and more recently in 2024 with a King’s Award.

More about the awards can be found at https://www.bfa.org.uk/about/the- future-of-furniture/future-of-furniture-awards