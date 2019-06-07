Green King offering free drinks for World Gin Day - here’s how to claim yours

Are you celebrating world gin day?

Gin lovers will be delighted to hear that World Gin Day is right around the corner, on Saturday 8 June.

For a free tipple, fans of the drink will want to get themselves to a Greene King pub.

How to claim my free gin and tonic?

Greene King is taking its celebrations seriously by offering its customers a free gin and tonic - but it comes with a twist.

In order for gin-drinkers to claim a free tipple, they’ll need to bring with them an orange.

Bringing an orange with you will entitle you to a 25ml measure of either Beefeater blood orange or Beefeater pink gin and Schweppes tonic or slimline tonic.

You’ll need to bring an orange because Greene King has partnered with Beefeater gin who is keen to show off their fruity blood orange and pink gin selections.

Considering that oranges cost 30p at Tesco, and the gin and tonic would usually cost you £6.35, it’s not a bad deal.

You can use this location finder to find out where your closest Greene King pub is.

A Greene King spokesperson said, “Everyone loves a freebie and World Gin Day is the perfect time to treat our locals with a refreshing summer drink.”

What are the restrictions?

As to be expected with a promotion involving alcohol, this is only valid for those aged 18 years and older, and you should be prepared to show your ID if asked.

The promotion unfortunately isn’t valid in Scotland.

The offer is also only available on World Gin Day, so Saturday 8 June is your one and only chance to claim your free gin.

Only one free drink per person, and you’re not allowed to use it in conjunction with any other offers at Greene King.

It’s also only valid whilst stocks last.