Grant Thornton launches new Entrepreneurial and SME Services offering in the North

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP has launched a new team to deliver its national Entrepreneurial and small and medium enterprises (SME) Services offering.

Michelle Lloyd and Gill Hobbs will be responsible for heading up the Entrepreneurial and SME Services team across the North West, Yorkshire and the North East. They will work closely with Tax Directors Laura Wycherley, Doug Tailby and Matthew Wilson to bring a holistic and joined-up service to SME and fast-growth businesses in the North.

The new offering is designed to provide entrepreneurs and fast growth businesses with the support they need to achieve their goals. Businesses will benefit from regular meetings with a local Partner to understand their strategic challenges and shape Grant Thornton’s advice accordingly, bringing the full breadth of the firm’s expertise to the client’s benefit to help super-charge growth.

The variety of skills and local expertise in the team combined with Grant Thornton’s connections across its international network will provide fast growth businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs with access to valuable financial and business advice tailored to their requirements.

This support covers a wide range of areas, such as attracting and retaining talent, leveraging automation and AI, expanding internationally, ensuring global regulatory compliance and working with shareholders to understand and achieve a tax efficient exit, be it a sale or listing.

The national team will be jointly led by Partners Tim Taylor and Gareth Hitchmough. They will work alongside Lynne Bicket, Mike Delf and Rob Thomson, supported by a large team throughout the UK.

Michelle Lloyd, who is based in the North West, brings over two decades of experience with Grant Thornton to her role leading the Entrepreneurial and SME Services team. Throughout her career, Michelle has specialised in working with entrepreneurial and fast-growth businesses, complemented by her expertise in the not-for-profit sector.

While her core responsibilities involve leading audits, Michelle is renowned for her relationship-focused approach, providing year-round strategic support to help clients achieve their ambitions. Her deep connection with the North West team has been instrumental in her success, fostering a collaborative environment where colleagues share a genuine passion for supporting entrepreneurial businesses.

Gill Hobbs, who is based in Yorkshire, brings more than 15 years of diverse experience at Grant Thornton to the Entrepreneurial and SME Services team, having worked across multiple sectors with particular expertise in service industries and precision engineering. Her career trajectory has encompassed a wide range of businesses from entrepreneurial ventures to listed companies, education institutions, charities, and international groups, giving her a comprehensive perspective that proves invaluable to growing businesses.

Gill's passion lies in fostering business growth through strategic advice and connecting clients with the right expertise, while her relationship-building approach creates lasting partnerships with both clients and team members across the Yorkshire region.

Gill Hobbs, Director of Entrepreneurial and SME Services at Grant Thornton in Yorkshire, said: "I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work with exciting growth businesses across Yorkshire, building meaningful relationships that allow us to truly understand their challenges and aspirations.

“Our dedicated team brings deep sector knowledge and a genuine understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape, complemented by Grant Thornton's international expertise for businesses looking to expand overseas.

“With quality at the heart of everything we do, we're positioned as trusted advisors who can support businesses throughout their growth journey - from navigating immediate challenges to planning strategic expansion. I'm particularly excited to lead our multi-disciplinary Yorkshire team as we help local entrepreneurs transform their visions into reality."

Gareth Hitchmough, Partner and Head of Entrepreneurial and SME Services, said: “As the technological, regulatory and economic landscapes are evolving at an increasingly rapid pace, it can be hard for businesses without large teams of specialists to navigate these potential barriers and stay competitive. This can make it difficult to focus on your priorities, whether that’s international expansion, exploring a sale or entering a new market. We can scale with your business and adapt our approach accordingly, without losing the local, relationship-led approach.”