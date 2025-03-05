Grant Thornton bolsters Northern audit teams with key director promotions

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP has strengthened its Northern team with the promotion of Erin Smith, Liz Luddington, and Hannah Delamore to Director.

Erin Smith joined the firm in April 2021, building on her extensive experience by developing areas of Grant Thornton’s audit approach and supporting the team through quality reviews across the country.

Based in the North West, Erin has built a strong reputation in the team for balancing her detailed technical knowledge with a broad perspective, understanding how the smaller elements of an audit fit together and influence one another.

Her promotion to Director and Head of PSA Regulation sees Erin regularly liaise with stakeholders to support the audit teams with technical issues and lead on Grant Thornton’s public sector audit approach.

Since joining Grant Thornton in November 2020, Liz Luddington has been an integral part of her team in the Manchester office. She has ample experience in auditing across a broad portfolio of public sector clients, building trusted relationships founded by high-calibre audit quality and trust.

In Liz’s new role as PS Audit Director, she will be a key lead for local audits, responsible for providing the opinion on Local Authority and NHS body accounts to deliver high quality, timely audits. In addition to continuing her important work with existing clients, Liz’s new role will see her develop relationships with an array of new clients in her portfolio.

Hannah Delamore's journey with Grant Thornton began at age 17 when she completed a work experience placement at the firm’s Manchester office, commuting from her hometown of Lytham, Lancashire.

After graduating, she returned to Grant Thornton in Yorkshire. Hannah has played a key role in supporting public interest audit clients nationwide, advising on enhancements to their control environments and participating in tender opportunities, contributing to the firm's growth.

As Audit Director, Hannah will continue to be a critical member of the public interest team, working on large, complex clients.

Dan Dickinson, Partner and Practice Leader at Grant Thornton UK LLP in Yorkshire and the North East, said: “It’s great to see these three talented specialists reach this next milestone in their careers. As we continue to strengthen our audit teams in the North, Erin, Liz, and Hannah’s experience in high quality, punctual auditing will be key to delivering exceptional support and expertise to clients.

“We’re committed to the ongoing advancement of our auditing approach, so it’s a delight to showcase this commitment through these three Director promotions. Congratulations to all three on their achievements.”