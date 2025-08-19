Grand Reopening: The Sun in Wakefield Shines with a brand-new look

Boasting a brighter, modern aesthetic, The Sun’s renovation has completely transformed the pub.

A refreshed bar updated soft furnishings, and an enhanced dining area has given the pub a brand-new lease of life, providing guests with a relaxed, welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

Along with the latest look, The Sun’s menu willalso feature delicious popular guest favourites such as the ever-so indulgent the Honey Clucker, mouth-watering Crispy Sweet Chilli Chicken, and the impressive Pork Tomahawk. If that wasn’t enough dive into a Caramelised Waffle which is sure to become one of your all-time favourite desserts.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, Holding General Manager, Danny Peck, said: "We’re excited to unveil The Sun’s fresh new look! Whether you’re planning a meal with family and friends or just popping in for a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests both familiar faces and first timers alike to enjoy our new look, all while keeping the same signature sizzle you’ve come to know and love."

The pub is also renovating its beer garden and is adding in a children’s area due to popular demand – which will see a climbing frame and see saw added. Making it the perfect place for families to unwind this summer.

The Sun hosts a popular quiz on Thursdays at 8pm after the pub as well as live music on the last Friday of the month, keep an eye on The Sun’s Facebook page for further information.

Four-legged friends are also welcome at The Sun with dogs on leads allowed into the bar area and beer garden. There is also water and treats available on request to ensure dogs are as comfortable as their owners during their visit.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look The Sun, please visit their website: https://www.sizzlingpubs.co.uk/findapub/yorkshireandthehumber/thesunwakefield#/