Grocery delivery company Gopuff has launched a new 24/7 service for customers in Leeds.

Gopuff originally launched across the city in April 2021 offering speedy deliveries of groceries, snacks, alcohol and more which can be delivered to your door in minutes from 8am to 2am.

But now customers will be able to order at all hours of the day following a surge in demand for late-night orders in the area. The extended delivery service has launched in tandem with the platform’s Aldi price match promise for Leeds residents.

The new 24/7 operation aims to cater to both late-night cravings and early-morning needs, ideal for shift workers, busy parents, late night studies, and early risers looking to get a head start on the day. This expansion follows the success of similar services launched in Newcastle and Liverpool earlier this year.