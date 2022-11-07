The Golden Lion Hotel, in Beeston Road, Holbeck, is listed for sale by Business Sales Plus on the Dalton’s business properties website for just £60,000.

The impressive white building sits just one mile from Elland Road Stadium, and boasts a seating area for 60 people, as well as a pool room and large beer garden with a covered smoking area. The description, on the Dalton’s business properties website, said: “The Golden Lion is situated at the far end of Beeston Rd approximately one mile from Leeds United making it a popular meeting point before and after games on match day. This is also a popular residential location with regular clients built up over 22 years under the present ownership who enjoy regular bingo and quiz nights.”

The premises has a “fully fitted commercial kitchen”, but currently only offers food on matchdays. It also claims to have a ladies’ and gents’ toilets with “sought after original features”.

The Old Golden Lion is up for sale for £60,000

It also includes residential accommodation upstairs, with four large bedrooms, a kitchen and a living room. The listing description added: “Following lockdowns the business is building steadily back and is currently turning over £130,000 but there is huge potential to increase this by enhancing the food offering.”