Golden Lion pub near Leeds United's Elland Road ground for sale for just £60,000
A Leeds pub popular with Leeds United fans on their way to and from Elland Road has been put up for sale.
The Golden Lion Hotel, in Beeston Road, Holbeck, is listed for sale by Business Sales Plus on the Dalton’s business properties website for just £60,000.
The impressive white building sits just one mile from Elland Road Stadium, and boasts a seating area for 60 people, as well as a pool room and large beer garden with a covered smoking area. The description, on the Dalton’s business properties website, said: “The Golden Lion is situated at the far end of Beeston Rd approximately one mile from Leeds United making it a popular meeting point before and after games on match day. This is also a popular residential location with regular clients built up over 22 years under the present ownership who enjoy regular bingo and quiz nights.”
The premises has a “fully fitted commercial kitchen”, but currently only offers food on matchdays. It also claims to have a ladies’ and gents’ toilets with “sought after original features”.
It also includes residential accommodation upstairs, with four large bedrooms, a kitchen and a living room. The listing description added: “Following lockdowns the business is building steadily back and is currently turning over £130,000 but there is huge potential to increase this by enhancing the food offering.”
The leasehold for the site is currently on sale for £60,000, although the advert does not make clear how long the lease lasts for. For more information, visit the Dalton’s Website.