Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Globe Point Leeds: Look inside new city centre office building with 'striking' entrance, cafe kitchen and LED wall

It’s the new Leeds city centre office building boasting a ‘striking’ entrance, cafe kitchen and LED wall.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read

This first look photo takes you inside Globe Point in the heart of Temple Leeds district spanning over seven floors. The space offers a welcoming reception, café kitchen, collaborative break out workspaces and connections at street level to the city centre. It also offers curated audio visual solutions for both the reception and atrium area.

Developer BAM worked with audio visual specialists Universal AV to create a large LED wall and functionality that allows the concierge to amend feeds on the screen, creating welcome messages to visitors to the building quite simply at the touch of a button.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Atkinson, sales manager at Universal AV, said: “The entrance to the building is truly striking, and the LED wall provides a real focal point for the area. The ground floor of Globe Point now features high-quality finishes, with a welcoming reception, café and collaborative breakout areas.”

The Globe Point building now forms the gateway to the Temple neighbourhood, with its 40,430 square ft of Grade A space spanning over seven floors.The Globe Point building now forms the gateway to the Temple neighbourhood, with its 40,430 square ft of Grade A space spanning over seven floors.
The Globe Point building now forms the gateway to the Temple neighbourhood, with its 40,430 square ft of Grade A space spanning over seven floors.

The screens needed to be easy to use without AV technicians, so for familiarity and ease of use an iPad with Extron control was selected and stored in the concierge desk from which inputs to the video sources are selected.

Nick Fitzpatrick, managing director at Universal AV, added: “It was great to partner with BAM construction again and be introduced to Commercial Estates Group to deliver the first new build in Leeds since the pandemic.

"A statement build for the new Temple district with technology that provides up to date communication and the wow factor in a relaxed communal area. Flexibility and ease of use were at the core of all conversations and I believe we delivered it.”

Related topics:Mark AtkinsonGlobe Point