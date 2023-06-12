This first look photo takes you inside Globe Point in the heart of Temple Leeds district spanning over seven floors. The space offers a welcoming reception, café kitchen, collaborative break out workspaces and connections at street level to the city centre. It also offers curated audio visual solutions for both the reception and atrium area.

Developer BAM worked with audio visual specialists Universal AV to create a large LED wall and functionality that allows the concierge to amend feeds on the screen, creating welcome messages to visitors to the building quite simply at the touch of a button.

Mark Atkinson, sales manager at Universal AV, said: “The entrance to the building is truly striking, and the LED wall provides a real focal point for the area. The ground floor of Globe Point now features high-quality finishes, with a welcoming reception, café and collaborative breakout areas.”

The Globe Point building now forms the gateway to the Temple neighbourhood, with its 40,430 square ft of Grade A space spanning over seven floors.

The screens needed to be easy to use without AV technicians, so for familiarity and ease of use an iPad with Extron control was selected and stored in the concierge desk from which inputs to the video sources are selected.

Nick Fitzpatrick, managing director at Universal AV, added: “It was great to partner with BAM construction again and be introduced to Commercial Estates Group to deliver the first new build in Leeds since the pandemic.