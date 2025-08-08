Glencor Golf Holidays backs York golf union

Glencor Golf Holidays has announced a new 12-month sponsorship deal with the York Union of Golf Clubs, building on links with the union that go back over 25 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The York-based golf holiday provider was keen to be part of the local golf scene, especially as Glencor’s director Glen Renton has had connections with the local union since 1999.

He said: “I have been a member of various clubs in the York Union since around 1999. Starting as a Junior Member at Forest of Galtres, with spells at Easingwold and now at York Golf Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great to put back into the grassroots and help support the York Union. They do great work for Junior Golf, which is a cause we are passionate about.

Glen Renton, director of Glencor Golf Holidays

“The Union is run by an unpaid team of volunteers and rely on sponsorship to help provide the great events all golfers in York have come to know and enjoy.”

Local business support

Steve Wood, President of York Union, said: “We are absolutely to delighted to be partnering with Glencor Golf Holidays.

“It is great to have the support of a local business, especially one that is already involved with golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are extremely grateful for their support and look forward to a productive partnership!”

A joint history

During his time, Glen played in numerous York Union events such as the Cross Trophies, Team Championships and the York Union Open Championship.

“Sadly, no noticeable successes to speak of,” he said.

The York Union of Golf Clubs was formed in 1931, bringing together the York, Fulford, Heworth and Hob Moor golf clubs.

Glen added: “Supporting the York Union of Golf Clubs is our way of giving something back to the game and the community that’s been such a big part of our journey.

“We want to help more people get involved, improve their game, and just enjoy the sport.”