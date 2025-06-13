From fresh revelations over Glastonbury glamping firm Yurtel’s collapse and EDF’s takeover of Pod Point, to Octopus investing in African clean tech, Badenoch’s business plea, rising jobseeker numbers, and FuelHub’s funding push - here are today’s top UK business stories.

Luxury Glastonbury glamping firm Yurtel racked up over £2 million in customer debts before collapsing in May. A new report shows some festivalgoers paid up to £16,500 for high-end packages.

The Wiltshire-based company has told customers to seek refunds through third parties. Liquidators at Begbies Traynor have confirmed £2.2 million in unsecured claims.

Luxury Glastonbury glamping firm Yurtel racked up over £2 million in customer debts before collapsing. | Getty Images

EDF takes over Pod Point and Kemi Badenoch’s rally cry: More Business in Brief

EDF is taking full control of EV charging firm Pod Point in a £10.6 million deal. The move comes after weak EV sales and a falling share price left Pod Point struggling. EDF said the takeover was the only way to secure the company’s future. Pod Point runs over 250,000 charging points across the UK.

Octopus Energy has acquired Sheffield-based MOPO, a clean tech firm working in Sub-Saharan Africa. MOPO rents out solar-charged batteries, offering a greener alternative to petrol generators. The pay-per-use model helps bring affordable power to underserved communities. Octopus says the deal will accelerate access to clean energy across the region.

Kemi Badenoch has urged businesses to “get on the pitch” and oppose harmful policies. Speaking at a business conference, she said the Conservatives are still their best bet. Her comments came as GDP figures showed the economy shrinking more than expected. She also slammed Labour’s planned tax rises, including on family farms.

The number of people looking for jobs is rising at the fastest rate in over four years. A report from KPMG and REC says redundancies and fewer vacancies are driving the trend. Permanent job placements fell again in May as firms scaled back recruitment. The data comes from a survey of 400 recruitment agencies across the UK.

Meal prep firm FuelHub, used by Man United, Team GB and England Rugby, is seeking new investment. Founded by ex-rugby pro James Laithwaite, it offers healthy, ready-to-go meals for elite athletes. The company has appointed Cortus Advisory to help drive its next phase of B2B growth. Backers already include AJ Bell founder Andy Bell and former director Fergus Lyons.