Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new vintage pop-up shop is set to open in Leeds city centre this month.

Glass Onion, an award-winning South Yorkshire-based business with two shops in Sheffield, has announced it will open the pop-up shop in Trinity Leeds on May 24.

Promising a “destination for eco-conscious shoppers”, the 2,500 square feet unit will include trend-led vintage best sellers, including big name brands such as vintage North Face, Nike, Levi’s, Adidas, Harley Davidson and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a Mega Market deal rail area with everything priced at £10 or three items of £25, mix and match.

Glass Onion, an award-winning vintage clothing business with two shops in Sheffield, is opening a new pop-up shop in Leeds (Photo by Glass Onion)

Glass Onion’s new Pop Up shop will be located on Albion Street, opposite H&M Home. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re proud to welcome Glass Onion to Trinity Leeds, offering shoppers more opportunities to support sustainable fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re pleased to bring such a popular, well-respected, eco-conscious Yorkshire brand within a key city centre location here in Leeds, giving more choice for people looking to buy second hand.”

Glass Onion was founded in 2005 by John Hickling, who started selling vintage clothes out of his Grandma’s coal shed in Barnsley.

The busines has since grown into one of the UK’s biggest vintage clothing companies, processing up to 20,000kgs of second hand clothing each week at its vintage HQ.