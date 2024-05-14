Glass Onion Leeds: Award-winning vintage clothing business set to open Trinity Leeds pop-up shop
Glass Onion, an award-winning South Yorkshire-based business with two shops in Sheffield, has announced it will open the pop-up shop in Trinity Leeds on May 24.
Promising a “destination for eco-conscious shoppers”, the 2,500 square feet unit will include trend-led vintage best sellers, including big name brands such as vintage North Face, Nike, Levi’s, Adidas, Harley Davidson and more.
There will be a Mega Market deal rail area with everything priced at £10 or three items of £25, mix and match.
Glass Onion’s new Pop Up shop will be located on Albion Street, opposite H&M Home. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.
Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re proud to welcome Glass Onion to Trinity Leeds, offering shoppers more opportunities to support sustainable fashion.
“We’re pleased to bring such a popular, well-respected, eco-conscious Yorkshire brand within a key city centre location here in Leeds, giving more choice for people looking to buy second hand.”
Glass Onion was founded in 2005 by John Hickling, who started selling vintage clothes out of his Grandma’s coal shed in Barnsley.
The busines has since grown into one of the UK’s biggest vintage clothing companies, processing up to 20,000kgs of second hand clothing each week at its vintage HQ.
Glass Onion opened its first Sheffield store in 2019, which has since won ‘Best Indie Retailer In Sheffield’ and ‘Best Vintage Retailer In Sheffield’ at the Exposed Magazine Awards.
