Gem Imports makes strategic move into larger premises

Gem Imports Ltd is proud to announce its strategic move to a more expansive location based in Hoyland, Barnsley. As part of its ongoing commitment to providing and sourcing products at unrivalled prices to commercial partners across the United Kingdom and beyond.

The new facility marks a significant milestone for the company, solidifying its reputation as a leading importer for everyday and seasonal product ranges.

The new premises, situated at Arrow 186, Junction 36 of the M1, boasts a vast increase in both warehouse and office space, covering 186,000 Sq. ft. enabling Gem Imports Ltd to enhance its product offerings and further streamline its operations. This expansion aligns with the company's dedication to meeting the growing demand from customers.

Key highlights of the new facility include:

Gem Imports new premises

Increased Product Range: The warehouse boasts a 175,000 Sq. ft space that will allow Gem Imports Ltd to stock an even broader selection of wholesale products across various categories, from electronics and homeware to seasonal goods. The expansion ensures that there is a diverse array of products to meet the ever-evolving needs of their customers. Efficient Order Processing: With an increase in capacity and advanced logistics systems, Gem Imports Ltd will be able to process and dispatch orders more efficiently than ever before. Ensuring Faster turnaround times are achieved. Enhanced Customer Experience: The new location includes improved office facilities, a dedicated customer service centre, and a vast 8000 Sq. ft purpose-built showroom allowing clients to view products in situ. A functional customer meeting area will also allow Gem to support clients throughout their wholesale buying journey. Sustainability Initiatives: As part of its commitment to responsible business practices, Gem Imports Ltd has implemented sustainable warehousing solutions in the new premises. The Net-Zero embodied carbon development includes sustainable integrations such as air source heat pump technology, electric vehicle charging point and is rated Excellent in the BREEAM Environmental rating.

Gem Imports Ltd.’s CEO, Christopher Edwards Jnr, commented on this significant development, saying, "This expansion marks an exciting chapter in Gem’s journey. We're thrilled to provide our customers with an even wider range of products and services from our new distribution centre. Our continued growth is a testament to the trust our clients place in us as an importer of choice."

For further information about Gem Imports Ltd, visit www.gemimports.co.uk or contact the company directly at 01226 395095.

About Gem Imports Ltd: Gem Imports Ltd is the UK's premier discount wholesale supplier providing expertise in Design LED value products at unrivalled prices to national and international retailers. Amplifying an in-house design team, onsite compliance operations and a commitment to customer satisfaction.