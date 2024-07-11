Garforth site manager recognised as one of the UK’s best

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A site manager in Garforth has been recognised as one of the best in the UK after winning a top housing industry award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Lunn, who works for Bovis Homes - part of Vistry Group - at its Greenwell Park development in Garforth, is celebrating having received a Pride in the Job 2024 Quality Award from the NHBC, the UK’s largest provider of new home warranties and insurance.

Now in its 44th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job has become the benchmark for exceptional site managers. Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety. Thousands of inspections, with meticulous scoring and detailed verifications, have taken place to determine the 449 winners from a field of more than 8,000 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating his success, Nathan said: “Hearing I’d won a Pride in the Job award was one of the proudest moments of my life. The team at Greenwell Park is committed to going above and beyond to ensure the highest level of quality in the homes we build and this award really is testament to them all.”

Nathan Lunn, Site Manager at Greenwell Park, Garforth

“As a dedicated site manager, I am committed to improving our processes and elevating our standards for customers and it really is a pleasure to go to the site every day and give it my all. I extend my sincere gratitude to the entire team and am excited about our collective efforts to hopefully achieve our next accolade, the Seal of Excellence.”

Rob Spittles, Regional Managing Director at Vistry East Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted with the news that Nathan has won a Pride in the Job quality award, receiving industry wide recognition for his hard work at Greenwell Park. The daily commitment he shows demonstrates his passion for delivering the very highest quality of homes for our customers, something we are incredibly proud of here at Vistry East Yorkshire. We look forward to seeing how Nathan continues to excel in his role in the years ahead.”

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.”

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2025.