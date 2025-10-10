Garforth family business Trust Electric Heating wins at National Entrepreneur Awards

Fiona Conor with last year's winner Sam Evans, Trust colleagues Leonie Husselbee and Chloe Talbot, Vernon Kay and Matt The Butler.

Garforth-based family business, Trust Electric Heating, has won national recognition after scooping the Implementor Award at the 2025 National Entrepreneur Awards (run by Entrepreneurs Circle), held at the ICC Birmingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award celebrates business owners who don’t just talk about growth — they make it happen. Trust Electric Heating stood out for a bold, systematic approach to growth that has seen it declare “war on mediocrity” and rebuild its entire commercial engine from the ground up.

Fiona Conor, CEO of Trust Electric Heating, said: ‘This award is about taking action — and that’s exactly what we’ve done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve built a business people can trust, and that trust drives us to improve, learn and implement every single day. This is a huge win for the whole team and for Yorkshire.’

Inside the business, every quote now lives in a bulletproof follow-up system. Telesales has been re-engineered into specialist units with daily revenue targets tracked live on a blackboard in the office. Dormant leads were shaken loose with a £7.5m “summer blitz,” including 3,600 scratch cards through letterboxes.

On the marketing front, the team rebuilt their digital funnel, transformed their calls to action, and turned SEO into a religion — going from two blogs ranked number one to 69 and bringing in customers from as far away as Penzance and Torquay straight from their content.

And while the company has powered impressive growth, it has stayed rooted in its values. The factory welcomed T-level students to boost production and create opportunities for local young people, combining expansion with legacy-building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award was presented as part of the National Entrepreneurs Convention, a two-day event hosted by TV presenter Vernon Kay and attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs.

Nigel Botterill, founder of Entrepreneurs Circle, said: "The Trust Electric Heating team is the epitome of implementation in action.

"They’ve taken ideas and turned them into real, measurable growth — and they’ve done it with Yorkshire grit, family values and a huge amount of style, flair and crucially, substance.’