Flutter Entertainment, which owns some of the most recognisable gaming brands, such as Sky Betting & Gaming, Paddy Power, PokerStars and Betfair, now has an office space at No.4 Wellington Place.

The investment consolidates Flutter’s 1,700+ Leeds-based colleagues into one building on MEPC’s city centre business park, moving from No.2 and No.6 Wellington Place.

The new building provides 136,000 sq ft of office space across eight floors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The games floor of the new Flutter Entertainment offices in Wellington Place.

Flutter has transitioned to a hybrid working model.

To support this, it has moved away from fixed desks.

It now has working spaces include workbenches, quiet pods, sit/stand desks, digitally enabled meeting spaces and ‘zen zones’ for relaxation.

There is also be two social spaces on the top two floors which both have impressive south-facing roof terraces overlooking Tower Square.

The Flutter Entertainment offices in Wellington Place.

On the seventh floor, there is a fully-fitted gym, in-house cafe, beer pump, and ampitheatre presentation area leading to the eighth floor.

At the top of the building, the social gaming space is fitted with games consoles, pool tables and shuffleboards.

The new office was designed by build specialists, TSK.

Lead Designer at TSK, Julie Thomas-Brooks, said: “We are so proud to have delivered this fast-track design and build project within just six months.

"Throughout the pandemic, we worked closely with Flutter to ensure that every detail was carefully considered - from the acoustics to the materials and textures we used.

"Everything you see is purpose-led. The new agile office gives employees a true choice and freedom in how and where they work.”

Group Director of Property & Procurement from Flutter Entertainment, Jack McMahon, said: "We are delighted with our new office space which sets a visual and functional benchmark for all of our future offices around the world.

"4 Wellington Place provides our colleagues across varying brands with an office environment optimized for our future ways of working.