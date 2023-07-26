Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Functional Drinks Club Otley: New Leeds non-alcohol drink shop to open serving 'Kombucha on tap'

A new shop will open its doors in just a few weeks time serving drinks for those looking for a non-alcoholic option.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 26th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Otley will see a new shop in the form of Functional Drinks Club, opening its doors on August 5.

The shop, which is aiming to serve a range of non-alcoholic drinks, will serve everything from Kombucha and nootropic drinks to non-alcoholic craft beers, lageres, ales, ciders and sparkling wine.

The shop will open up on 17 Manor Square in Otley on August 5. Picture by GoogleThe shop will open up on 17 Manor Square in Otley on August 5. Picture by Google
The shop will open up on 17 Manor Square in Otley on August 5. Picture by Google
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to founder Kevin Gillespie, Functional Drinks Club will also run the first “zero waste Kombucha service” in the Leeds area, where guests can come in and fill their own bottles up with Kombucha directly from the tap.

He added that the shop will be selling Kombucha on tap, much like draught beer, and will be rotating kegs of the fermented drink with some of the UKs top Kombucha brewers.

Customers can claim a free glass of Kombucha by claiming a free ticket and visiting the shop on the August 5 opening day.

Related topics:LeedsOtleyDrinks