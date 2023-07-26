Functional Drinks Club Otley: New Leeds non-alcohol drink shop to open serving 'Kombucha on tap'
A new shop will open its doors in just a few weeks time serving drinks for those looking for a non-alcoholic option.
Otley will see a new shop in the form of Functional Drinks Club, opening its doors on August 5.
The shop, which is aiming to serve a range of non-alcoholic drinks, will serve everything from Kombucha and nootropic drinks to non-alcoholic craft beers, lageres, ales, ciders and sparkling wine.
According to founder Kevin Gillespie, Functional Drinks Club will also run the first “zero waste Kombucha service” in the Leeds area, where guests can come in and fill their own bottles up with Kombucha directly from the tap.
He added that the shop will be selling Kombucha on tap, much like draught beer, and will be rotating kegs of the fermented drink with some of the UKs top Kombucha brewers.
Customers can claim a free glass of Kombucha by claiming a free ticket and visiting the shop on the August 5 opening day.