Otley will see a new shop in the form of Functional Drinks Club, opening its doors on August 5.

The shop, which is aiming to serve a range of non-alcoholic drinks, will serve everything from Kombucha and nootropic drinks to non-alcoholic craft beers, lageres, ales, ciders and sparkling wine.

The shop will open up on 17 Manor Square in Otley on August 5. Picture by Google

According to founder Kevin Gillespie, Functional Drinks Club will also run the first “zero waste Kombucha service” in the Leeds area, where guests can come in and fill their own bottles up with Kombucha directly from the tap.

He added that the shop will be selling Kombucha on tap, much like draught beer, and will be rotating kegs of the fermented drink with some of the UKs top Kombucha brewers.