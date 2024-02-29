Friends of Moor Allerton Hall receives £1,500 donation from local homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

FOMAH’s aim is to advance and support the education of pupils at Moor Allerton Hall Primary School by organising activities to strengthen the school community, and to raise funds for facilities or equipment. The charity wants to install a monkey bar climbing frame in the school playground, which Barratt Developments Yorkshire West’s Community Fund donation will support through funding.

This is part of a wider project to install an adventure trail within the playground, which previously lacked equipment to physically challenge children. This trail will deliver a multitude of equipment to benefit children’s development, including physical strength, balance, motor skills, agility, and overall fitness, as well as building their confidence. It will also help them to face their fears, tackle problems, assess and manage risk, develop their resilience and have fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the UK’s largest Homebuilder, Barratt Developments is committed to having a positive impact on the communities in which it builds. To further their work and to maximise the impact the developer has, a donation of up to £1,500 is made to a different local charity every month as part of the Community Fund initiative.

Friends of Moor Allerton Hall receives £1,500 from Barratt Homes Yorkshire West

On the donation, Emma Sinha, Secretary at Friends of Moor Allerton Hall, said: “We are very grateful for Barratt Developments Yorkshire West’s generous Community Fund donation.

“This playground equipment will deliver much-needed mental, emotional, and physical benefits to the children at Moor Allerton Hall Primary School. At FOMAH, we’re committed to the health and wellbeing of our local children and this wider adventure trail not only benefits the 600 current pupils but also future pupils for many years to come.”

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, commented: “Friends of Moor Allerton Hall is an amazing charity, an extension of the local primary school, which is dedicated to enhancing the education of children by providing better facilities and organising activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The charity plays a key part in pupils’ health and wellbeing at school, so we’re very pleased that our Community Fund donation will help them on their mission to install an adventure trail within the school playground to improve children’s mental and physical strength.”

For more information about Friends of Moor Allerton Hall, please visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofMoorAllertonHallPrimarySchool/?locale=en_GB

Barratt Developments Yorkshire West is building a collection of homes across North, West and South Yorkshire including two, three, four and five bedroom homes at David Wilson Homes, Elysian Fields development in Adel. For further information on Elysian Fields, visithttps://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev001122-elysian-fields,-adel/