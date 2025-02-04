Free wills on offer to help support people with epilepsy, autism and physical disability

A law firm has teamed up with an assistance dogs charity to offer free wills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best Solicitors enjoys a long-running relationship with Sheffield-based Support Dogs, which has seen the company help the charity through raising funds and awareness.

The solicitors is part of the National Free Wills Network, a national scheme to encourage more people to consider leaving a donation to charity in their will, and offers a free will writing service as part of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support Dogs is one charity that relies heavily on the donations left to the charity in wills. In fact, one in three of its life-saving support dogs would not exist without this support. The good cause, which trains and provides assistance dogs to help autistic children, and adults with epilepsy or a physical disability to live safer, more independent lives, is keen to encourage more people to help in the way.

Trainee support dog Tevye ponders over his will at Best Solicitors

Danny Anderson, head of fundraising at Support Dogs, said schemes like free wills are hugely important to small charities like Support Dogs.

He added: “We are so grateful to Best Solicitors for being part of this scheme.

“Charities like Support Dogs rely heavily on the donations left to us in wills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They really do make a life-changing difference to the people we help. It leaves a real lasting legacy and tribute to their life as well.”

Trainee support dog Tevye with Best Solicitors staff (left to right) Anne Rogers, Ellie Whitehead and Alicia Mate

It’s a simple process - contact Best Solicitors for an application pack. They ask how much clients want to leave to Support Dogs and take over from there.

Ellie Whitehead, a legal advisor at Best Solicitors, said those who sign up for the scheme are provided the same service as those paying full fees.

The team at Best go through the client’s personal details and circumstances including family and assets and tailor the will to their individual wishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They see clients at their offices in Sheffield, Barnsley and Chesterfield and offer telephone and video calls to meet all clients’ needs, as well as home visits.

Ms Whitehead said: “Our Wills & Probate team is very proud of our ongoing support and dedication towards Support Dogs and our free will writing scheme through the National Free Wills Network.

“Supporting local charities is really important to our team and we participate in will writing campaigns all year round.

“It motivates us as we know that our hard work is making a true difference to the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We have met a few of Support Dogs’ dogs on a couple of occasions and truly support everything that the charity does and believes in - the dogs are very well cared for and the impact they make on people’s lives is amazing!”

Contact Emily Allison, legal assistant, on 0114 6981184 or email [email protected]