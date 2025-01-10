Free desk spaces at Clockwise Leeds this Blue Monday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Flexible workspace Clockwise will be offering free day passes to their Leeds office this Blue Monday. Giving users access to workspaces designed to support concentration, breakout areas for rest and renewal, and the opportunity to connect with other Clockwise members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests can sign up for their day pass by heading to the Clockwise website ( https://work-clockwise.com/blue-monday-offer/).

Founded in 2017, Clockwise provides contemporary private offices, shared workspace, and meeting rooms with flexible membership plans in key business locations across the UK and Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 18 sites across the UK and mainland Europe, the business now sets its sights on ambitious expansion plans as it prepares to launch additional sites in the coming years, having undergone an astounding 500% expansion in the last four years. COO of Clockwise Alexandra Livesey boasts extensive experience in hospitality and real estate and is perfectly positioned to lead the business through this exponential growth.

Clockwise Leeds Terrace

Beyond the physical realm, Clockwise recently opened the world’s first office space in the metaverse, the Clockwise Campus. Available to Clockwise members across the globe, the space is a utopian version of the bricks and mortar locations, breaking down barriers, allowing people to come together and foster new connections. The accessibility of the space also aids in connecting the Clockwise community, as membership grows and becomes more geographically spread.