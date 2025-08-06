Fox Lloyd Jones facilitates Kennedy Building sale to Regional REIT

Strategic property and construction advisors, Fox Lloyd Jones has successfully completed the sale of The Kennedy Building, a 6,617 sq ft standalone property in Leeds’ South Bank district for £1.1m, following the relocation of the owners, North America Travel Service (NATS) to Water Lane, Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acting on behalf of the former directors of NATS, the property has been sold to Regional REIT which is externally managed by leading Pan-European real estate investment management firm, ESR Europe.

The acquisition represents a strategic move in their long-term investment strategy to consolidate and enhance its existing Central Park holdings immediately adjacent and offers short term reletting potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kennedy Building occupies a prominent 0.24 acre site at 48 Victoria Road, directly adjoining Central Park, a substantial multi let office development already under Regional REIT’s ownership.

Kennedy Building

Brought to market in February 2025, the building attracted considerable interest for a wide range of uses both as existing and subject to redevelopment.

In the immediate term, Regional REIT plans to bring the building to market for lease, while concurrently developing long-term plans for site redevelopment. These plans have been unlocked by the recent lifting of HS2 safeguarding in the area, opening up new opportunities across Leeds’ rapidly evolving South Bank regeneration zone.

Eamonn Stones, senior asset manager at ESR Europe, said: “This acquisition marks an important step in our wider growth strategy to assemble and optimise Central Park. The Kennedy Building enhances our footprint and unlocks future potential for redevelopment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Salkeld, director at Fox Lloyd Jones, said: “We’re pleased to have secured a successful outcome for our clients, marking a new chapter for the building and NATS who have been owner occupiers since 1998. The opportunity generated strong interest from both owner occupiers and developers due to its lot size as a Freehold HQ office offering development potential in this exciting area of the city.”

Located within walking distance of Leeds Railway Station and key city centre amenities, The Kennedy Building combines the convenience of an urban business park setting with immediate access to the region’s transport and commercial infrastructure.