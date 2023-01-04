Jaz Khan, who served in the police for 30 years, has gone into business with the Zena Scott Archer Investigator of the Year 2022, Jen Jarvie. He is hoping to utilise the experience he accumulated serving Leeds and other communities in his career to help clients across the country.

He said: "One of the inspirations [for going into private investigating] is using the knowledge and experience from my 30 years in policing to try and still help victims, families and organisations. My interest is law enforcement. This allows us to still help and support investigations.

"There are obviously different rules and regulations compared to policing. What we always do is abide by the Association of British Investigators code of conduct. There are investigators out there not necessarily registered, what we try and offer is a professional service that is both ethical and what the client needs.”

Jaz met his business partner Jen at York St John University, where they both lecture Professional Policing students. Image of Jaz Khan: James Hardisty

He met his business partner Jen at York St John University, where they both lecture Professional Policing students. She specialises in cold cases and murders and among the cases she has worked on is the murder of Ann Heron, who was murdered by an unidentified killer in 1990.

Jen said: “Cold cases and murders are my speciality. However, we have been covering everything from matrimonial cases, like if someone thinks their partner is cheating, to university investigations. We've had people challenging wills too. It's been quite a variety of different cases that people have approached us with.

"Because of our backgrounds, we can turn our hats to any of them. It's been really interesting, it's been exciting. It's a bit of an Indiana Jones thing we both do, we lecture and then go out into the field.”

One of the key focuses of the business, named Jarvie Khan Investigations, is to “forge better relations within the BAME community and represent vulnerable families and victims throughout the local area”.

